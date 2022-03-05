Two Putnam County women arrested

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Putnam County residents are under arrest after an incident involving both drugs and alcohol.
Rockville police officers say the incident took place Thursday afternoon near US-41 and US-36. Officers were working an aggressive and dangerous driving patrol blitz when they stopped a 2000 Dodge Dakota for a traffic violation. They say K9 Thor alerted officers to a further search.
There, they found several syringes, one believed to have illegal drugs in it. Marijuana and Paraphernalia were also located among several small alcohol bottles.
The driver, 42-year-old Trisha Chastain, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.15 (OVWI) and a suspended driver's license. The passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Stinson, was charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Both women were taken to the Parke County Jail.