Two police officers shot in southern Indiana

MITCHELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Two police officers are hospitalized and a suspect is dead after an early morning traffic stop led to shots being fired.
The incident happened in Mitchell, which is south of Bedford in Lawrence County, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
It started when a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle on State Route 37 for a traffic violation. A second deputy and his K9 partner, along with a Mitchell police officer, arrived to assist.
Indiana State Police say the traffic stop turned into a drug investigation after the police K9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Troopers say after officers found narcotics, they attempted to put the suspect in handcuffs, but he ran from officers into a grassy area.
Once troopers caught up, the man resisted arrest, drew a handgun and started firing at the officers at point blank-range, according to ISP.
Two officers were struck by gunfire, and at least one of the officers was able to return fire, wounding the man.
Troopers say the two officers were taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both officers received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are in stable condition, according to ISP.
Indiana State Police continue to investigate the incident.
At this time, no names are being released.