Two people were found dead after a Paris apartment fire earlier this month; here's an update from investigators

Paris apartment fire
Courtesy: The Prairie Press

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Paris, Illinois fire where crews found two people inside dead.

The blaze happened on October 1 at an apartment on 501 South Central Street.

While fighting the fire, crews found the body of 52-year-old Tammi S. Keefer in her apartment. In a different apartment, firefighters found Bobby Turner, 72, also dead in his apartment.

According to an autopsy, Keefer died from smoke inhalation. Her death was ruled accidental.

The autopsy for Turner shows he passed away before the fire started. His cause of death is atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Officials ruled the manner of his death as a natural cause.

Fire investigators said the fire started near the couch Turner was on, adding the source was likely "smoking materials."

