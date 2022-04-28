Two organizations come together to form partnership

INDIANA (WTHI) - Community Health Network and the MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a partnership.
It will be a comprehensive Clinical and Research Cancer Program collaboration.
Patients will have access to resources through MD Anderson.
The program is globally known for its cancer work.
It's based in Houston, Texas.
Those overseeing the program say Hoosiers will be able to have some of the most advanced cancer treatments.
The enhanced care will be available at The Community MD Anderson Cancer Centers in Indianapolis.
The locations in Kokomo and Anderson will be satellite centers.