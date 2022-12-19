Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County.
The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg.
The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank.
The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed unsafe five years ago. The building was previously a local bar but has sat vacant.
The demolition process for both buildings should be complete by May of next year.
A community center will take the place of the old local bar.
"Right now, the town does not have a location where a family could get together for a family reunion or for a wedding reception. We don't even have a place where we could go for groups to do, like, a big Christmas party," Jerry Baker, Farmersburg town hall president, said.
Baker says construction on the community center construction could start as soon as the demolition is complete.