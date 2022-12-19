 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County

  • Updated
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County.

The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg.

The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank.

The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed unsafe five years ago. The building was previously a local bar but has sat vacant.

The demolition process for both buildings should be complete by May of next year.

A community center will take the place of the old local bar.

"Right now, the town does not have a location where a family could get together for a family reunion or for a wedding reception. We don't even have a place where we could go for groups to do, like, a big Christmas party," Jerry Baker, Farmersburg town hall president, said.

Baker says construction on the community center construction could start as soon as the demolition is complete.

