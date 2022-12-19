Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold. Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold, but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&