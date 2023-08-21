Two of three suspects in Terre Haute murder plan to enter guilty plea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three of four inmates arrested in a Terre Haute murder intend to plead guilty. This is in connection to the murder of Dwayne French.
It happened in the early morning hours of August 21, 2020.
Terre Haute police say French was ambushed while getting on his motorcycle.
Candace Jones is set for sentencing on Monday afternoon. She was dating French at the time of his murder.
Police also arrested Dwight Brown of Salt Lake City, Utah. Online court records indicate he intends to change his plea at a hearing on September 21.
In the case against Richard Durbin, Jr, an initial plea agreement was filed back on August 1. His next hearing is set for August 31, and his case remains set for trial this fall.
Jesse Hess is also expected in court on August 31. A judge will set new trial dates for his case on that date, as Hess has switched lawyers.