Two new hotels coming to Terre Haute's downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Grant money from the state is helping grow Terre Haute's downtown area.
The city has received over $4 million to add two hotels and a parking garage in the area.
These buildings will be built on the corner of 7th and Wabash. This is where the old Vigo County School Corporation Administration offices is located.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the convention center has created a greater need for hotels downtown.
"Downtown is a specific focus for us to draw a certain type of people," he said. "And have them stay for a few days through the convention center. Shop in shops, go out to eat, do all the things they would normally do when you go on a trip like that."
The project is made possible by grant money from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration & Development initiative. Private funding will also be used to complete the project.