Two men set to jump from 56 feet in the air

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois, is known for having big things in a small town, and what's planned later this month will bring lots of people to the city's downtown.
Two men riding dirt bikes are scheduled to jump off the world's largest rocking chair. This is being put on by The Vurb Shred Tour and Lincoln Trail Motosports.
The two riders will start on top of the chair, crank their dirt bikes up, and then take off. The rocking chair is 56 and a half feet tall!
"We're super excited to have these riders come down. It will be a great event for the city of Casey, but it will be great for all these riders at Lincoln Trail to go in there and see something nobody has ever done before," Operation Director Drew Jackson said.
This will take place at the world's largest rocking chair in Casey, Illinois. Brett Cue and Troy Smallz are the two men jumping off of the chair on their bikes.
This is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th at 5:30 P.M. central time. It's free to attend.