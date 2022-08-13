Two men arrested in Edgar County death investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An ongoing death investigation out of Paris, Illinois leads to the arrest of two Paris men.
Illinois State Police says 20-year-old Preston Wallace and 39-year-old Gabriel Wallace are facing Felony charges in the death of a 69-year-old Paris man.
They say the investigation started last Saturday night. That's when Paris Police responded to a fight in the 700 block of North Central Street.
The victim, Gary White, was transported to the hospital, He died a couple of days later from his injuries.
On Friday, the Edgar County State Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Preston Wallace and he was taken into custody.
Gabriel Wallace was also taken into custody the same night.
Preston Wallace faces charges for first-degree murder.
Gabriel Wallace faces charges for aggravated battery and mob action. He was also arrested for two unrelated Class X felony warrants for home invasion.
Both men are being held at the Edgar County Jail.
A bond hearing is set for Monday.