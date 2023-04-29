Two men arrested in Clay County for poaching wild turkeys

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are arrested in Clay County for poaching wild turkeys.
Dylan Shaw of Brazil and Wyatt Mckenzie of Staunton are facing misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of wild turkey.
An officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources found their truck with turkeys in the back on April 26th. Each man killed 1 turkey. Shaw did not have a turkey hunting license.
And neither turkey was registered in the Indiana online check-in system. Both men were arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail.