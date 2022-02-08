Two major viruses are threatening the 2022 Winter Olympic Games - coronavirus AND cyber-security attacks

Bloomington, IN - Olympics officials are currently fighting another dangerous threat -- cyber security attacks.
Thousands of world athletes are being urged to use disposable devices, out of fear of surveillance.
IU Assistant Professor with Operations and Technologies, Sagar Samtani, tells News 10 that there are two major categories of threats:
"One is the focus around misinformation or disinformation attacks against either athletes, or the games altogether."
The Winter Olympics are a highly publicized, worldwide event -- happening only every two to four years (depending on your sport). There is a lot of national pride at stake.
"From an international perspective, there's a lot of emphasis in terms of putting out the best front for our countries. Misinformation, or disinformation, can be a significant issue or barrier for many countries -- to be able to put on their best front so to speak," Sagar said.
The second major category is "distributed denial of service" attacks. Samtani tells News 10 that malicious hackers will intentionally disable streaming of the games on certain platforms.
So, what do hackers gain in all of this mess?
"One thing I've noticed that drives hackers and their behaviors is reputation, reputation within their community, reputation across different communities as well," Sagar said.
They could also be money-motivated -- paid to do it by their country.
However, it's important to note that the Olympics aren't the only target for hackers.
In the digital age, everyone is at risk.
Samtani says the best thing you can do is practice good cyber-hygiene. This means making sure your devices are up-to-date, avoiding reusing passwords, and taking extra precautions when browsing the web.
"Making sure that you monitor what websites that you're going to. Hover over the links to make sure it's going over to a legit website. Make sure you're not opening up any emails that may be coming from suspicious sources. Updating anti-virus is always a good tip there too."
Today is International Safer Internet Day 2022.
You can find more resources on staying safe online here.