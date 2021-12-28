Two local teens organize bowling event for a lifesaving cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Two local teenagers are raising money for a lifesaving cause.
North High School students Jillian Goff and Bailey Truxal are hosting "Bowling for Bands" in January. All proceeds will go towards Lilly's Friends. This group's mission is to provide free Project Lifesaver bands and batteries to those in the Wabash Valley with cognitive disorders.
Both teenagers said their goal is to raise awareness of Project Lifesaver and help as many people as they can.
"We want to really raise a lot of money," Truxal said. "And raise the awareness and spread the awareness because that is our project, spreading awareness for these bands to help these people with cognitive disabilities. We're just trying to put as much effort into it as possible."
If you'd like to attend the event, here's what you need to know:
- Date: January 17th
- Time: 6 P.M. - 8 P.M.
- Place: Terre Haute Bowling Center
- Fee: $20 to bowl