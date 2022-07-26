 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More rain arriving late tonight and Tuesday could lead to
flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on
Sunday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Two local schools team up to give a home to a new sport - Sprint Football

  • 0

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local schools are teaming up to give a home to a new sport.

On Monday, the Vigo County School Board of Trustees approved a partnership between Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College and West Vigo High School.

Now, the Pomeroys are set to play their sprint football games at West Vigo this season. It's the game we all know and love, only a little lighter.

"Really, it's a great opportunity for more kids to play college football and that's what I love the most about it," SMWC Sprint Football Head Coach Blaine Powell said.

Powell tells News 10 it's like normal football, only the weight limit is 178 pounds.

"I think it's going to be highly competitive, and we have a lot of kids that are really excited about it around here."

The Pomeroys will practice at a new on-campus field, but all of the home games will be played at West Vigo High School.

He thinks this new partnership will help increase local and out-of-state enrollment and tighten the community.

"We've always been close to West Vigo, and we've always had a close partnership. This will just solidify our partnership in deeper ways, and more on the athletic side," Vice President for Enrollment Management Brennan Randolph said.

The new sport seems to already be quite the catch, according to the roster.

"Thirty percent of the players are from out of state or out of the Wabash Valley, the other 70% are from the state of Indiana or primarily right here in the Wabash Valley," Randolph said.

Pomeroy fans can catch the first home game at West Vigo on September 24th.

Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods is also adding a men's volleyball team to its program this fall.

Another item on the VCSC Board of Trustees meeting agenda was the approval of Chromebook repair fees. 

Recommended for you