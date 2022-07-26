Two local schools team up to give a home to a new sport - Sprint Football

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local schools are teaming up to give a home to a new sport.
On Monday, the Vigo County School Board of Trustees approved a partnership between Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College and West Vigo High School.
Now, the Pomeroys are set to play their sprint football games at West Vigo this season. It's the game we all know and love, only a little lighter.
"Really, it's a great opportunity for more kids to play college football and that's what I love the most about it," SMWC Sprint Football Head Coach Blaine Powell said.
Powell tells News 10 it's like normal football, only the weight limit is 178 pounds.
"I think it's going to be highly competitive, and we have a lot of kids that are really excited about it around here."
The Pomeroys will practice at a new on-campus field, but all of the home games will be played at West Vigo High School.
He thinks this new partnership will help increase local and out-of-state enrollment and tighten the community.
"We've always been close to West Vigo, and we've always had a close partnership. This will just solidify our partnership in deeper ways, and more on the athletic side," Vice President for Enrollment Management Brennan Randolph said.
The new sport seems to already be quite the catch, according to the roster.
"Thirty percent of the players are from out of state or out of the Wabash Valley, the other 70% are from the state of Indiana or primarily right here in the Wabash Valley," Randolph said.
Pomeroy fans can catch the first home game at West Vigo on September 24th.
Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods is also adding a men's volleyball team to its program this fall.
