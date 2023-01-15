Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night.
Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity.
After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs. They arrested 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz for dealing in cocaine and false informing.
Officers also arrested 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for possession of meth.