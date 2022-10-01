Two killed in Paris, Ill., apartment fire

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Paris, Illinois.
The fire happened at apartment house in the 500 block of South Central Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
The Edgar County Coroner's Office said firefighters found the structure fully engulfed in flames and were told two people were not accounted for.
The coroner said firefighters found 52-year-old Tammi Keefer's body in her upstairs apartment while working to control the fire.
Firefighters also found the body of 72-year-old Bobby Turner in his downstairs apartment.
Two other tenants were transported to the hospital and expected to be released.
The fire is still under investigation.
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.