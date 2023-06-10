Two killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 150

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150 at Sanford Road.
The Vigo County Sheriff's office said a motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 150 when a truck crossed its path as it attempted to turn west onto Sandford Road.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names are not being released at this time.
The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Mitchell Lankford, was taken to the hospital where he tested positive for a controlled substance.
Lankford was then taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death.