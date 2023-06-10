 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Two killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 150

fatal crash

fatal crash graphic 

 Moore, Rondrell

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150 at Sanford Road.

The Vigo County Sheriff's office said a motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 150 when a truck crossed its path as it attempted to turn west onto Sandford Road.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names are not being released at this time.

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Mitchell Lankford, was taken to the hospital where he tested positive for a controlled substance.

Lankford was then taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death.

