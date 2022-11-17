Two kids killed in Clay County mobile home fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two kids are dead after a fire in Clay County.
The fire started around 8:30 in a trailer in Northview Country Estates. That is near Brazil.
Fire officials told News 10 two children died in the blaze. Officials are not releasing the names or ages of the two kids.
Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard told News 10 the fire appears suspicious.
The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it comes in.