Two hurt, one in custody following stabbing on Third Ave. in Terre Haute

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are hurt and one person is in custody after a Friday afternoon stabbing in Terre Haute.

It happened around 1:00 at a home on 1360 Third Avenue.

The Terre Haute Police Department said when their officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds. Those two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said one person was taken into custody but did not identify that person.

We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

