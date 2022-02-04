Two hurt, one in custody following stabbing on Third Ave. in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are hurt and one person is in custody after a Friday afternoon stabbing in Terre Haute.
It happened around 1:00 at a home on 1360 Third Avenue.
The Terre Haute Police Department said when their officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds. Those two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said one person was taken into custody but did not identify that person.
We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.