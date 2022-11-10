Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino.
Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan.
Both approvals paved the way for construction to begin.
Mayor Bennett said waiting on these approvals delayed the project slightly.
Churchill Downs initially said the casino would open at the end of 2023.
Mayor Bennett said the delay could push it back to the first quarter of 2024.