Two hunters hurt in hunting accident

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were injured during a hunting accident Saturday morning.
It happened at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
Indiana conservation officers said Shawn Hooper, 54, of Fishers was turkey hunting when he misidentified two other hunters.
Officers said Jeffery McClintic, 31, of Indianapolis, and Scott Poynter, 34, of Danville, received non-life threatening injuries when Hooper fired in their direction.
The incident is under investigation.
Officials remind hunters to always identify the target and what is in front and behind it before shooting while in the field.