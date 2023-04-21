Two hundred year old court documents being digitized in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A photoshoot is taking place in the basement of the Knox County Courthouse.
Instead of people, hundreds of thousands of court documents that line several shelves are being photographed.
"This is part of a three-phase process that we're doing to preserve and make our records more accessible to the public," said Knox County Clerk David Shelton.
Documents from the late 1800s up to the mid-1900s are being scanned, one by one, and added to a digital library.
According to Shelton, the Knox County Public Library is working on documents before 1870.
Shelton's office is working on documents that are filed now and working backward.
The process isn't as easy as just taking a picture, uploading it, and being done.
A third-party company called Iron Mountain is working on digitizing these documents.
"We send it off to Salt Lake City for one of the audits and it goes through the audit process from there," said operator Zach Wingert.
A total of three audits take place.
Each document scanned is reviewed by actual people, some volunteers.
They are checking to make sure everything from the tile of the document to the view of the document is correct and legible.
Depending on how many documents there are in each file, the process could take anywhere from five minutes to five hours.
As you can imagine, the process becomes a little more difficult with older documents.
"You have to have the documents flat and in perfect order to take the shot," said Wingert.
"We try to be respectful and as careful as we can with each document."
Shelton says digitizing these documents will make things a lot easier in the future.
The project is expected to take around two years to complete.