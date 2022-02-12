Two homes damaged after early morning fires

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two major fires sparked across different areas of Terre Haute on Saturday.
According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, the first fire began around 7:20 a.m. at 1733 North 12th Street. THPD says the structure fire engulfed a vacant home with no power and utilities. The structure is at a total loss. They say that squatters had been in and out of the home for a month. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
THFD then reported another structure fire at a home on 2331 Sycamore street. They say one person was home at the time, but he does not have any injuries. There is moderate damage to the home. Firefighters say the cause of the fire was from a wood burner.
We will continue to keep you updated on these fires with new information as it becomes available.