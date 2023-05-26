Two graduate from addiction recovery program in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Drug overdoses caused more than 17,000 emergency department visits last year in Indiana.
Local programs are working to help people struggling with addiction.
Friday, Ruth House celebrated two women for graduating from its recovery program.
The facility is in Sullivan. Women battling drug and alcohol addiction can live there while receiving treatment.
The women undergo a nine-month, twelve-step drug abuse program to find sobriety.
One of the graduates is Lacey Davis. She told us she wouldn't have made it as far as she did without the help of the program.
"The Ruth House has helped me regain a relationship with my kids and my family; I have my license back, I have a great-paying job. It's just really helped me change me life, really," Davis said.
Friday's other graduate was Holly Krot.