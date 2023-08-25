Two Edgar Co. brothers charged with possession of child pornography

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today charged two Paris, Ill., men with the alleged possession of child pornography.
The case is part of Raoul's ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade pornography online.
Raoul's office charged Robert E. Porter, 47, with six counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies, punishable by up to 28 years in prison. His bond was set at $500,000.
Raoul's office also charged Toby T. Porter, 38, with three counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies, punishable by up to 28 years in prison. His bond was set at $300,000.
Their next court date is Sept. 11.
Raoul's investigators, with the assistance of the Edgar County Sheriff's Department, conducted a search of the brother's residence in the 5200 block of North 625th Street in Paris on Aug. 24. Both men were arrested and taken into custody at the Edgar County Jail.
Attorney General Raoul's office will co-prosecute the case with Edgar County State's Attorney Timothy Gilbert.