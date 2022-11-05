 Skip to main content
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision.

The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.

Police say 69-year-old Bernard Myles and 73-year-old Onalee Myles were found dead inside the home.

The Vigo County Coroner's Office will be conducting an autopsy this week to learn more information.

The investigation is still ongoing.

