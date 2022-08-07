Two cross country walkers on a mission to raise awareness for the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two young men are walking many, many miles to help raise awareness for the homeless.
Sam Rezaei and James Dill are walking from the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York City to Los Angeles.
Yes, you read that right!
The cross-country walkers planned this back in January, and now they're in the thick of it!
They have already walked 850 out of 2,800 miles!
The pair says it feels really good to know that they are doing it for something bigger than themselves. They tell News 10 they have learned a lot at their stops along the way.
"You pass them on the street and it's very easy to keep your head down, and just go through. Just being able to talk to someone who's gone through all that and hear their side of the story for once was very touching," cross-country walker Sam Rezaei said.
They are averaging about 150 miles a week! The goal is to make it to Los Angeles before Thanksgiving!