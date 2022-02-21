Two-county high-speed chase lands Rosedale man behind bars

PARKE/VIGO COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning high-speed police chase in Vigo and Parke Counties landed a Rosedale man behind bars.
Police said the chase started just before 1:30 Monday morning near Greencastle Road and Joshua Olds Road in Vigo County.
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. They later alleged 19-year-old Jonathon Marcum was behind the wheel.
Marcum allegedly hit speeds of over 100 mph on North Clinton Street in Vigo County. Once he entered Parke County, police said he used multiple county roads before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.
He was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, reckless driving, driver never licensed and aggressive driving.