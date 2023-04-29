Two Clay County men arrested for poaching wild turkeys

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people have been arrested for poaching wild turkeys.
Dylan Shaw, 22, of Brazil and Wyatt McKenzie, 25, of Staunton are facing a few misdemeanor charges, including illegal possession of wild turkey.
A conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources found their truck with turkey carcasses in the back on April 26.
Indiana DNR said each man had killed a turkey, but they weren't registered in the state's online check-in system and Shaw didn't have a turkey hunting license.
Shaw also faces a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and McKenzie was charged with misdemeanor false reporting/false informing.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail.