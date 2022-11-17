Two children killed in trailer fire now identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Coroner has identified the two children killed in a trailer fire on Wednesday.
This happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Northview Country Estates.
According to the Associated Press, Clay County Coroner, Nick French, ruled the children died from smoke inhalation. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
The coroner has identified them as 3-year-old, Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old, Aries Romine.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.