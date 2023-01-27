 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Two charged with neglect after baby's death

  • 0
Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco

 Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County.

It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March.

According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute from Indianapolis.

They were staying at a local hotel. There was a 9-1-1 call.

When police and medics responded, they found the couple's baby wasn't breathing.

The Marion County coroner's office performed an autopsy.

Doctors found several head injuries and healing rib fractures. They ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Recommended for you