Two charged with neglect after baby's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County.
It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March.
According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute from Indianapolis.
They were staying at a local hotel. There was a 9-1-1 call.
When police and medics responded, they found the couple's baby wasn't breathing.
The Marion County coroner's office performed an autopsy.
Doctors found several head injuries and healing rib fractures. They ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.