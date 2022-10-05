Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman.
Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana.
Officials believe they dealt Xanax and cocaine to Shauna Patterson. She overdosed back in early February in Indianapolis.
Police believe the exchanges happened in Terre Haute.
Both are charged with level 1 felonies and will be back in court on October 19.