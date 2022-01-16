Two car crashes on US Highway 41 within hours of each other

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - US Highway 41 in Terre Haute saw two car crashes within hours of each other on Sunday morning.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse tells News 10 the first crash happened on Woodsmall Drive and US Highway 41. He says an 18-year old male went off the roadway striking a Duke Energy powerline pole taking out the power at Menards.
His injuries are not serious.
Shortly after the first crash, Plasse says another crash near the same area occurred as a result of distracted driving. He says one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.