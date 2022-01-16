 Skip to main content
...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

Scattered snow showers will move through overnight. These could
bring a few tenths of an inch of snow accumulation, which would
result in slick conditions developing on mainly untreated roads
and surfaces.

Be prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination and
allow for extra stopping distance for the Monday morning commute.

Two car crashes on US Highway 41 within hours of each other

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - US Highway 41 in Terre Haute saw two car crashes within hours of each other on Sunday morning.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse tells News 10 the first crash happened on Woodsmall Drive and US Highway 41. He says an 18-year old male went off the roadway striking a Duke Energy powerline pole taking out the power at Menards.

His injuries are not serious.

Shortly after the first crash, Plasse says another crash near the same area occurred as a result of distracted driving. He says one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

