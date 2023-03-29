Two businesses open on south side of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two new stores are open for business on Terre Haute's south side.
Sugar Bear Boutique and Kynlee's Korner held ribbon cuttings today.
The stores are owned and managed by the same family. Originally, the owners had leased one storefront at Ellis Plaza, but they quickly ran out of room.
The business expanded into the space next door.
The stores' owner says she couldn't have achieved this dream without help from her late husband.
"A sense of pride that you don't know... I know my husband's looking down on this. He's the one that gave me the name 'Sugar Bear,' and you know, I miss him terribly, but a part of him is here."
The store specializes in women's and children's clothing. They also have several original t-shirt designs.
