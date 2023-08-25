Two brothers from Paris, Illinois, charged with possession of child porn

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Two brothers from Edgar County are both facing charges of child porn possession.
The Illinois Attorney General charged 47-year-old Robert E. Porter and 38-year-old Toby T. Porter. The case is part of Attorney General Raoul's mission to eradicate child pornography.
Robert Porter is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $500,000. Toby Porter is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography with a $300,000 bond.
On Thursday, investigators with Attorney General Raoul's office searched the brother's home in Paris with the Edgar County Sheriff's Department.
Their next court date is September 11.