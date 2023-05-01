Two airlifted after chase leads to crash on 25th Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people suffered serious injuries after police said a driver led them on a chase in Terre Haute.
It happened Monday afternoon just before 1:00.
According to police, an officer responded to a custody call on the 2800 block of Dean Avenue.
That's when the officer said he heard a woman scream stop. Police said they say a dark-colored van driving fast through the alley and turn onto 29th Street.
Police said the driver was driving recklessly to pass other vehicles. The driver went from College to Brown Avenue and then west on Ohio Boulevard.
The driver of the van ran the red light at 25th and Ohio, hitting a truck.
Police said both drivers were seriously injured - leading them to be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital. Police have not identified either driver.
After talking to the woman police said screamed stop, police said she was upset that the driver was driving recklessly with her child in the car.
An investigation into the incident continues.