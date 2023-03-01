Twitter rolls out updated, 'zero tolerance' policy on violent speech

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 09.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning,
and continue to rise over the weekend, cresting at 21.1 feet
Monday morning. It is forecasted to fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will crest to 21.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall
below flood stage Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Twitter rolls out updated, 'zero tolerance' policy on violent speech

Twitter rolls out updated, 'zero tolerance' policy on violent speech

Twitter unveils its new 'zero tolerance' policy on violent speech.

 Adobe Stock

Twitter has unveiled a new policy on violent speech that expands restrictions on some types of threats uttered on its platform, including new prohibitions on using coded language to incite violence indirectly as well as a ban on wishing harm on others and on making direct threats against physical infrastructure.

"Healthy conversations can't thrive when violent speech is used to deliver a message," the new policy reads. "As a result, we have a zero tolerance policy towards violent speech in order to ensure the safety of our users and prevent the normalization of violent actions."

The new policy updates Twitter's rules against incitement to explicitly ban encouragement of war crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity, along with the use of "dog whistles" in speech to evade detection and enforcement.

Under the new policy, users may also not express hopes that others may suffer death or illness, tragic incidents or "other physically harmful consequences." And the existing provisions barring violent threats adds a new line banning threats "to damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic, or business activities."

The policy against threats to infrastructure comes amid a spike in physical attacks on the US electric grid that have been linked to domestic extremism. Twitter, which has laid off much of its communications staff, did not immediately respond to CNN's questions about whether the policy was a response to the violence.

As before, Twitter reserves the right to immediately and permanently suspend any account violating the policy, and to impose temporary restrictions for less severe violations.

As written, Twitter's new policy could make interpretation of the rules somewhat more subjective than before. It also comes at a time when Twitter has less staff to review potential violations, following waves of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk.

Twitter's previous policy on violent threats, last issued in March 2019, explicitly described the types of statements that might trigger enforcement. It offered a specific definition for what Twitter would consider a violent threat — "statements of an intent to kill or inflict serious physical harm on a specific person or group of people" — and provided examples of such statements that would invite scrutiny. The old policy said statements saying "I will," "I'm going to," and "I plan to" commit acts of violence against specific people or groups of people were disallowed.

The new policy continues to forbid users from threatening to inflict physical harm on others, including "threatening to kill, torture, sexually assault or otherwise hurt someone," and names other prohibited activities. But it does not provide specific definitions of what constitutes a threat that may be used to evaluate individual tweets.

