Twilight River Run returns to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners took to the river for a late evening run in Fairbanks Park on Friday.
The annual Twilight River Run 5K supports college scholarships for local students.
More than 200 runners took part in the race.
Along with recognizing those runners with awards and door prizes, high school teams completed to earn money for their schools' running programs.
The event also recognized last year's scholarship winner, Stuart Bennett, who recently died.
"We're here celebrating some amazing young athletes and winners, but we're also remembering that special young man whose legacy will continue to live on," said Pamela Malone, race director.