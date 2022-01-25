Turning up the thermostat could add the risk of fires and carbon monoxide incidents

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With the cold temperatures, many have turned up their thermostats to stay warm.
Officials tell us this adds to the risk of home fires and carbon monoxide incidents. They add that heating is the second leading cause of home fires and fire-related injuries in the home.
It is the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
Here are some tips to help you stay safe this winter:
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year
- Keep interior and exterior air vents clear of blockages.
- Never use an oven or range to heat your home.
- Test smoke and CO alarms at least once a month.