Turkish foreign exchange student helping to make a difference

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow evening to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening. It will then
fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening.
It will then fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 17.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Turkish foreign exchange student helping to make a difference

  • Updated
  • 0
AAFB.jpg

Turkish foreign exchange student helping to make a difference

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Denys Bastan is a Turkish foreign exchange student at Sullivan high school in Sullivan County. He, along with the rest of the Turkish students in his program, are doing what they can to help their home country after the massive 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey earlier this month. 

Bastan is from Ankara, the capitol of Turkey, that has a population of just under 6 million people. Denys told me that his family is safe, but others in his program lost loved ones. Including one student who lost her entire family in the devastation. 

According to Denys, that is why they created the fundraiser. 

"We are trying to help her," he said. "We are also trying to help our own nation, our own country...everything that is going on in the country. We are just trying to help those areas specifically and just trying to be good citizens." 

Bastan is a part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study program from Turkey. The program has brought a total of 42 Turkish students to the United States this year. Together, they are trying to make a difference. 

"It was sad to learn that," he said. "We did not sleep, like all of the exchange students, we started communicating with each other to see what can we do from that point." 

From their conversations they started to plan. 

With the help of Inataturk, a Turkish association in Indianapolis, exchange students from around the country started the fundraiser. The mission is to help those most impacted in their home country. As of February 26th, the fundraiser has raised just over $8,000 just twenty days after the earthquake. 

"We just thought we need to do something because, like, we are far away...there is literally an ocean between our country and hours and hours of flights," he said. "We just decided to start something in order to help our country." 

