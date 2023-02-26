Turkish foreign exchange student helping to make a difference

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Denys Bastan is a Turkish foreign exchange student at Sullivan high school in Sullivan County. He, along with the rest of the Turkish students in his program, are doing what they can to help their home country after the massive 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey earlier this month.
Bastan is from Ankara, the capitol of Turkey, that has a population of just under 6 million people. Denys told me that his family is safe, but others in his program lost loved ones. Including one student who lost her entire family in the devastation.
According to Denys, that is why they created the fundraiser.
"We are trying to help her," he said. "We are also trying to help our own nation, our own country...everything that is going on in the country. We are just trying to help those areas specifically and just trying to be good citizens."
Bastan is a part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study program from Turkey. The program has brought a total of 42 Turkish students to the United States this year. Together, they are trying to make a difference.
"It was sad to learn that," he said. "We did not sleep, like all of the exchange students, we started communicating with each other to see what can we do from that point."
From their conversations they started to plan.
With the help of Inataturk, a Turkish association in Indianapolis, exchange students from around the country started the fundraiser. The mission is to help those most impacted in their home country. As of February 26th, the fundraiser has raised just over $8,000 just twenty days after the earthquake.
"We just thought we need to do something because, like, we are far away...there is literally an ocean between our country and hours and hours of flights," he said. "We just decided to start something in order to help our country."