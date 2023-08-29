 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday morning standoff arrest is part of a larger investigation - here are the names of the people charged

  • Updated
  • 0
Brazil standoff
By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a Tuesday morning police standoff was part of a much larger investigation that landed several people behind bars.

News 10 started following this story after a Tuesday morning standoff.

Billy Phillips

Billy Phillips

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was working to serve an arrest warrant to Billy Phillips, 51. When police arrived at his Brazil home, he allegedly barricaded himself inside.

Phillips allegedly threatened violence. That's when officials in Clay County called in the Terre Haute Police Department SWAT team. Police said Phillips surrendered peacefully.

He's facing charges of:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony;
  • PossessionofMethamphetamine- Level 3 Felony;
  • Dealingin Methamphetamine- Level 3Felony; and Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 5 Felony.

Several other people were arrested for drug warrants, but the situation surrounding the arrests is unclear. You can see the full list of others arrested below.

Jonathon Hamilton

Jonathon Hamilton

Jonathon G. Hamilton, 40, of Brazil, was located and arrested for the following charging information:

• Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony; and Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 4 Felony.

Hamilton is held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% acceptable.

Curtis Cooper

Curtis Cooper

Curtis H. Cooper, 43, of Brazil, Indiana was located and arrested for the following charges:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony; and Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 5 Felony.
  • Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony.

Cooper is held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% acceptable.

Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson, 32, of Brazil, was served his arrest warrant at the Clay County Jail, where he was behind bars for different charges. Thompson was charged with the following charges:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony; and о Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 5 Felony.

Thompson is held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% acceptable.

Britteni Bowles

Britteni Bowles

Britteni Bowles, 38, of Brazil, was located and arrested for the following charges:

  • • Dealing ni Methamphetamine - Level 4 Felony; and
  • • Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony.

Bowles is held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% acceptable.

Amanda Atkinson

Amanda Atkinson

Amanda Atkinson, 31, of Indianapolis was served her arrest warrant at the Clay County Jail, where she was behind bars on an unrelated matter. Atkinson is charged with the following:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 4Felony; and
  • Possession ofMethamphetamine - Level 6 Felony.

Atkinson is held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% acceptable

Matthew Eversole

Matthew Eversole

Matthew Eversole, 41, of Greencastle, was arrested for the following charges:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 4 Felony; and
  • Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony.

Eversole si held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% acceptable.