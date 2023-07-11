 Skip to main content
Tuesday marks 12 years since Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long was killed in the line of duty

  Updated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We remember a Terre Haute Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Police officer Brent Long was killed 12 years ago on.

A gunman ambushed Long, who was with a group of officers serving an arrest warrant. Police found the gunman dead after a shootout. Investigators believe he killed himself. 

Long's K-9 partner, Shadow, was injured. Long and Shadow were clearing the house when he was ambushed.

Long was a six-year veteran of Terre Haute Police.

He was survived by a wife, a daughter and a son.

