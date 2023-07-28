Trying to find a good book? This sale will help you find what you're looking for

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Looking for something to read this summer? Well, the Sisters of Providence have got you covered.
The Sisters are getting ready to host their annual Summer Used Book Sale.
Organizers say there's something for everyone, from books on gardening to books on history.
All of the money raised will support the mission of the sisters. The sale started on Friday and will go on until August 7, or until all the books are gone.
It will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
It's taking place in the Foley Room at the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. There are no price tags. Instead, people are asked to donate what they can.