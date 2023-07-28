 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trying to find a good book? This sale will help you find what you're looking for

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Looking for something to read this summer? Well, the Sisters of Providence have got you covered.

The Sisters are getting ready to host their annual Summer Used Book Sale.

Organizers say there's something for everyone, from books on gardening to books on history.

All of the money raised will support the mission of the sisters. The sale started on Friday and will go on until August 7, or until all the books are gone.

It will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It's taking place in the Foley Room at the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. There are no price tags. Instead, people are asked to donate what they can.

Recommended for you