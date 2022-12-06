"Try harder" Borrowers urge federal government to do more to forgive student loans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of student loan forgiveness is in the hands of the United States Supreme Court.
At home, many local students are urging the government to help them by canceling some student debt.
Many students tell News 10 they're anxious or frustrated with loan forgiveness being blocked, at least for now.
Finals week at Indiana State University isn't stopping Deanna Hampton and her friends from thinking about student loans.
She's going for a master's degree and studying biology.
She says if the supreme court doesn't cancel some of her debt, she could be in trouble.
"Even if we do get a high-paying job, we still have to pay off all these loans, you know? And the money was going to really help, but if they take it away, I don't know how I'm supposed to support myself," Hampton said.
Hampton says it's not easy being a college student, especially when you have to pay for school with loans.
"Think about all the students that are drowning in debt and don't have the money and didn't start off with the money to support themselves to even be here," she said.
While the future of loan forgiveness isn't clear, economists like Dr. Gerhard Glomm at Indiana University say to plan ahead.
He says borrowers need to make a plan to pay back loans in full now to avoid harming themselves financially.
"If we were to make decisions assuming this windfall happens and then it does not happen, the consequences could be severe," Glomm said.
Hampton says she'd like to see more effort from the president and the federal government to support borrowers like her.
"Try harder, yeah, like all these promises, and it feels like America, we're only getting worse, you know, and things are only getting worse for us at the bottom, so please, try harder," Hampton said.
Right now, it's unclear when a decision on debt forgiveness will be made.
Dr. Glomm says it could be sooner rather than later.
