Trump and his children may be deposed by New York attorney general, judge rules

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow and flash freezing concerns of standing water
on roads, bridges, and overpasses. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Trump and his children may be deposed by New York attorney general, judge rules

Trump and his children may be deposed by New York attorney general, judge rules

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed by the office of the New York State Attorney General to provide testimony in the ongoing investigation into the business dealings of (their father) former President Donald Trump and The Trump Organization.

 zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Former President Donald Trump, as well as his children Ivanka and Donald Jr., must sit for depositions in the New York attorney general's civil investigation of their business practices, a New York judge ruled Thursday.

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron issued his ruling the same day that he held a contentious two-hour hearing over the matter. The Trumps were seeking to quash the subpoenas from Attorney General Letitia James, while she was asking the court to order them to comply.

On several occasions throughout the hearing, the judge expressed skepticism toward the Trumps' arguments that sitting for testimony in the civil investigation would undermine their constitutional rights.

During Thursday's hearing, Trump's lawyers indicated they would appeal an unfavorable decision.

The New York attorney general is looking at whether Trump misled lenders, insurers or others in his and his business' financial statements. Already, James has alleged numerous "misleading statements and omissions" in tax submissions and financial statements used to obtain loans.

James asked the court to compel compliance with her subpoenas, which also include a request for certain records that she said Trump hasn't handed over.

"In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities' principles, including its namesake," Engoron wrote. "She has the clear right to do so."

Fiery hearing

During Thursday's hearing, Engoron asked why the Trumps couldn't just invoke the Fifth Amendment's protections against self-incrimination and refuse to answer specific questions.

"Can't they refuse to answer? Isn't that what Eric Trump did 500 times?" the judge said, referring to a deposition that Trump's son already gave in the investigation.

RELATED: Takeaways and new details from the New York AG's investigation into Trump's business empire

In their efforts to quash the subpoenas, the Trumps' lawyers argued that if James wants their testimony, she should bring them before a grand jury where they could be granted immunity.

The lawyers pointed to a separate criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney that is underway, and they emphasized the coordination between that office and James's office.

Ronald Fischetti, who is representing Trump in the district attorney's criminal investigation, argued that if the former President was forced to invoke the Fifth Amendment, it would be on the front page of every newspaper and would taint the jury pool if a criminal case was brought against Trump.

The former President also has filed a request to freeze James' investigation altogether, saying she's engaged in a political and selective prosecution and is improperly biased against him.

The judge was skeptical of those arguments as well, pushing back on claims from Trump's lawyer Alina Habba that the attorney general was discriminating against Trump on the basis of his political views.

Habba at one point said the attorney general's office should be asked whether it intends to investigate Hillary Clinton for supposedly spying on Trump Tower -- a reference to a recent legal filing in special counsel John Durham's investigation that has been mischaracterized by conservative media.

The judge however did note that James has made sensational public comments as both a candidate and in office, vowing to investigate Trump.

"It's arguably a circus that she's done," the judge said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Kara Scannell and Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.