"True Country Music." American Idol star coming to the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An American Idol alum is making his way to the Wabash Valley this weekend. Find out who, and how you can watch his live performance.
Alex Miller is an upcoming country music artist from Lancaster, Kentucky. He appeared on the most recent season of American Idol, where he advanced to the top 50. When judge Luke Bryan heard his audition, he said, “Boy, you can sing... thank you, Jesus!”
Miller describes his brand of music as "real country music." At just 18 years of age, Miller has played with country music legends Hank Williams Jr., Josh Turner, and Lee Brice.
You can watch Miller live at the Boot City Opry on Saturday, April 9. The show begins at 7 p.m.
"I do anything that you can feel and that has a motion in it and has some meaning behind it. If you like true country music and you like to have a good time, then you ain't gonna miss nothing at our show. It's gonna be one of the best ones you've ever seen, " Miller said.
Click here to purchase tickets for Saturday's show.