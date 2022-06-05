Trolley Tours are officially running in Casey

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Something big and exciting is happening over in the city of Casey. A special type of tour stretching four miles of the city is now open for all to see. This is all part of the city's new Trolley Tours.
The brand new Trolley Tours were introduced by Model Tees in Casey Illinois.
They are now offering hour-long informational rides to both tourists and residents alike.
These Trolley Tours have been in the works since January and finally started rolling out rides in April.
April Hagen is the manager of Model Tees. She says this came about by keeping a local man's legacy alive.
"A local gentleman by the name of Archie actually hand-built this trolley on top of an S-10 truck frame and he gave some tours to our locals here but he did pass away and his family did want his trolley to stay here locally so the owners of Model Tees purchased this trolley and started doing these to keep his legacy alive in Casey," she said.
And it isn't just a cruise through town. You also get a lot of facts behind the history of Casey as well.
"We talk about the history and how our town got established and then how we became a prosperous town and how we were on our way to becoming a ghost town and then how that made all this 'world's largest stuff' come here and then as we go around we talk about the worlds largest items and their backstories," Hagen said.
Casey is known for the big things in a small town. They hold several world records for the largest items around! They want folks to know they have a lot to offer.
"We do have a lot here in town that people don't realize is here when they're just coming off of that interstate and so it kind of helps them see everything and kind of get a better grasp on why we have this all of this here," she said.
The town is just shy of 3000 residents, but these Trolley Tours are aiming to boost tourism as well as gain new residents.
"I'd really like for them to fall in love with our town," Hagen said. "We want them to come into our stores and then we want them to come back home and tell everybody about how great our little town is here and bring our friends back to experience it as well."
The Trolley Tours have events planned throughout the summer. Click here for more information.