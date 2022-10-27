Trick or Treat Safety: Watch for registered sex offenders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Halloween arrives, local officers advise parents to check their local sex offender registry.
Officials recommend parents check the sex offender registry if they are trick or treating in unfamiliar areas.
Derek Fell is the Chief of Operations at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. He wants to assure parents that Halloween is not an overly high-crime holiday. Though, he still encourages parents to be aware of their surroundings.
Fell says there are approximately 210 registered sex offenders in Terre Haute.
There are a few ways to locate sex offenders. The "Indiana Sex Offender Registry Data Base" and "Offender Watch Parent App" are a few resources Fell recommends.
"It's an app where parents can utilize a life 360 app where you can see where your kids are and also identify different locations of where sex offenders or violent offenders have resided," said Fell.
For more details on the sex offender registry, you can go here.