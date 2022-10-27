Trick or Treat Safety: Here's how you can check for sex offenders before your kid heads out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Halloween arrives, local officers advise parents to check their local sex offender registry.

Officials recommend parents check the sex offender registry if they are trick-or-treating in unfamiliar areas.

Derek Fell is the Chief of Operations at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. He wants to assure parents that Halloween is not an overly high-crime holiday. Though, he still encourages parents to be aware of their surroundings.

Fell says there are approximately 210 registered sex offenders in Terre Haute.

There are a few ways to locate sex offenders. The "Indiana Sex Offender Registry Data Base" and "Offender Watch Parent App" are a few resources Fell recommends.

"It's an app where parents can utilize a life 360 app where you can see where your kids are and also identify different locations of where sex offenders or violent offenders have resided," said Fell.

Local parent Tim Willis took his three kids to a trunk-or-treat.

While he still plans on going trick-or-treating Monday, he says events like this make it easier for him to watch his kids.

"We do a lot of the trunk-or-treats, if we can, because it's just easier, especially not having out on their own or whatever. that way, you know what you're dealing with. You don't know who's house your going to," said Willis.

Knowing the potential risks of trick-or-treating, Willis encourages parents to communicate with their kids on how to stay safe.

"It's sickening to me that we even have people like that, but that's, unfortunately, the world we live in now. The best thing we can do as people is to just educate and protect our children," said Willis.

In Indiana, no law says sex offenders have to post something in their yards while kids trick-or-treat. Visiting the online sex offender registry is the best option to check ahead of time.

To search a neighborhood on Vigo County's sex offender registry, you can go here.