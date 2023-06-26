Trial starts for Terre Haute man accused in 2020 standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A court trial started Monday for a man in a 2020 police standoff. Jury selection happened this afternoon for Terryon Goliday's jury trial.
Police say Goliday engaged officers in a six-hour-long standoff three years ago in Terre Haute.
A woman said Goliday broke through the door of the house they were both living in. The woman told police Golliday said she wouldn't make it if she tried to leave.
She had asked him to move out the night before the incident.
Goliday faces several charges in the case. They include burglary, intimidation, and domestic battery.