Trial starts for lawsuit over Denver police use of force

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and the Wabash River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash
River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.3
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash
River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 PM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Trial starts for lawsuit over Denver police use of force

  • 0
Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

DENVER (AP) — The trial for a lawsuit accusing Denver police of using indiscriminate force two years ago against people protesting the killing of George Floyd started Monday in federal court.

Opening statements will come after a jury is seated for what lawyers involved in the case believe is the first trial of a lawsuit challenging police tactics during the protests that erupted across the United States.

About a dozen lawsuits have been filed on behalf of over 60 people injured or arrested in Denver’s protests, including several from people who were shot in the eye with less-lethal ammunition amid the demonstrations in the city over several days starting May 28, 2020, according to The Denver Post.

The Denver lawsuit heading to trial first was brought by 12 protesters who say they suffered injuries like skull and jaw fractures, a brain bleed and burning eyes, throats and face after police attacked them.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages and asks for a declaration that Denver officials that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights, including their First Amendment right to protest. It also seeks an order for the city to change how officers deals with protesters.

 

In court filings, lawyers for the city of Denver said officers used force like pepper balls and chemical agents when people acted aggressively, including instances when they threw objects at police, and that peaceful protesters may have been inadvertently hit by police.

There is no evidence that the demonstrators were targeted by officers to try to discourage them from protesting, the lawyers for Denver said.

A court filing by the lawyers last month said that officers perceived a “riotous mob condition” at times during the protests and that 80 officers were injured, most of them by projectiles thrown by protesters including chunks of concrete, bottles and landscaping rocks launched with lacrosse sticks.

The lawyers also said that the state Capitol, the hub of the protests, suffered $1.1 million in damage during the demonstrations.

Police’s aggressive response to people protesting police brutality nationally have led to financial settlements, the departures of police chiefs and criminal charges.

In Austin, Texas, officials have agreed to pay over $13 million to people injured in protests in May 2020 and 19 officers have been indicted for their actions against protesters. Last month, two police officers in Dallas accused of injuring protesters after firing less lethal munitions were charged.

 However, in 2021, a federal judge dismissed most of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups over the forcible removal of protesters by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Recommended for you